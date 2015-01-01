Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are a major concern among hospitalized adults, and it is essential to identify high-risk patients to prevent falls. This retrospective cohort study conducted at the Asan Medical Center, Korea, compared the screening abilities of the at-point Clinical Frailty Scale (CFS) and Morse Fall Scale (MFS) to identify patients at high risk for falls among hospitalized adults.



METHODS: We assessed the records of at-point CFS, MFS, and fall incidence during hospitalization of 2,028 patients aged 18 or older included in this study. We calculated the sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value (PPV), negative predictive value (NPV), and area under the curve (AUC) for each tool.



RESULTS: Twenty-five patients (1.23%) experienced falls during hospitalization. The mean at-point CFS score was significantly higher in those with falls than in those without falls. The mean MFS score did not differ significantly between the two groups. The optimal cutoff points for the at-point CFS and MFS scores were 5 and 45, respectively. At these cutoffs, the at-point CFS demonstrated a sensitivity of 76.0%, specificity of 54.0%, PPV of 2.0%, and NPV of 99.4%, whereas the MFS demonstrated a sensitivity of 60.0%, specificity of 68.1%, PPV of 2.2%, and NPV of 99.4%. The AUC values for the at-point CFS and MFS were 0.68 and 0.63, respectively, with no significant difference (p = 0.31).



CONCLUSION: The at-point CFS is a valid screening tool for assessing fall risk in hospitalized adults, as it effectively identifies fall risk with a performance similar to that of the MFS.

Language: en