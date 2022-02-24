|
Citation
|
Hino M, Kunii Y, Gerashchenko BI, Hamaie Y, Egawa S, Kuriyama S, Shevchuk OO, Korda MM, Venher OP, Tomita H. Ann. Glob. Health 2023; 89(1): e41.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37304942
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Russian armed forces launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Civilian casualties continue to multiply. Over 15 million civilians have been displaced across Ukraine or abroad. Thus, the conflict threatens to become the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II. Military attacks on houses and civilian installations are still ongoing in Ukraine. Transport routes have been disrupted, threatening the lives and livelihoods of many civilians. The humanitarian and psychological crises in areas close to and far from the combat zone had worsened during the winter of 2023, with repeated bombings of civilian infrastructure. Russian attacks had led to power and water shortages in many parts of Ukraine, resulting in frequent blackouts and posing a significant risk to nuclear power plant operations. Moreover, there are concerns about the use of chemical weapons and the possibility of intentional or accidental nuclear and radiological damage.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; mental health; *Mental Health; *Mental Health Services; CBRNE disaster; resilience and sustainability; Russia; Ukraine; volunteer activities