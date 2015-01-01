|
Emsley E, Szilassy E, Dowrick A, Dixon S, De Simoni A, Downes L, Johnson M, Feder G, Griffiths C, Panovska-Griffiths J, Barbosa EC, Wileman V. Br. J. Gen. Pract. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Royal College of General Practitioners)
37308305
BACKGROUND: Identifying and responding to patients affected by domestic violence and abuse (DVA) is vital in primary care. There may have been a rise in the reporting of DVA cases during the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdown measures. Concurrently general practice adopted remote working that extended to training and education. IRIS (Identification and Referral to Improve Safety) is an example of an evidence-based UK healthcare training support and referral programme, focusing on DVA. IRIS transitioned to remote delivery during the pandemic.
Language: en
qualitative research; COVID-19; domestic violence; SARS-CoV-2; general practice; training activities