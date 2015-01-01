|
Keren D, Kelly M, Wakabayashi A, McNair S. Can. Med. Educ. J. 2023; 14(2): 130-136.
37304642
BACKGROUND: Family physicians are uniquely able to provide comprehensive and longitudinal care to those experiencing sexual assault and domestic violence (SADV). To date, we know little about how Canadian family medicine (FM) residents learn about SADV. This study explored SADV teaching in residency from the perspectives of FM residents.
Language: en
Canada; Humans; Learning; *Domestic Violence; *Sex Offenses; Family Practice; Physicians, Family