Citation
Rozgonjuk D, Blinka L, Löchner N, Faltýnková A, Husarova D, Montag C. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2023; 17(1): e69.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
37309011
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Problematic internet and smartphone use are significant health challenges for contemporary adolescents. However, their mutual relationship is unclear because studies investigating these phenomena are scarce. The present study aimed to investigate the psychological risks and protective factors associated with problematic internet and smartphone use.
Language: en
Keywords
Network analysis; HBSC; Problematic internet use; Problematic smartphone use; Psychology risk factors