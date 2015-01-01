SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kargar A, Noroozian M, Ramezani M, Shadnia S, Mostafazadeh B, Erfan Talab Evini P, Rahimi M. Clin. Case Rep. 2023; 11(6): e7422.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/ccr3.7422

37305864

PMC10248196

KEY CLINICAL MESSAGE: Aluminum phosphide poisoning may cause rare visual impairment. In a case, a 31-year-old female, visual loss was linked to shock-induced hypoperfusion, causing oxygen lack and cerebral atrophy, emphasizing the need for identifying atypical symptoms. ABSTRACT: This case report describes the multidisciplinary evaluation of a 31-year-old female patient who suffered from visual impairment as a result of aluminum phosphide (AlP) poisoning. Phosphine, which is formed in the body when AlP reacts with water, cannot cross the blood-brain barrier; therefore, visual impairment seems unlikely to be the direct result of phosphine. To our knowledge, it is the first documented report of such impairment due to AlP.


poisoning; aluminum phosphide; cardiogenic shock; cerebral atrophy; hypoperfusion; visual loss

