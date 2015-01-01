CONTACT US: Contact info
Sivanandam LK, Razul BB, Gupta U, Sanker V. Clin. Case Rep. 2023; 11(6): e7482.
37305868
The nicotinic symptom in Organo-Phosphate (OP) poisoning is an unusual presentation in an adult, as in our case of a 38-year-old man who also experienced decreased motor power of all limbs and diffuses fasciculation of the tongue and lower limbs.
poisoning; fasciculations; organophosphorus compounds