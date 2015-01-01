SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Sivanandam LK, Razul BB, Gupta U, Sanker V. Clin. Case Rep. 2023; 11(6): e7482.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/ccr3.7482

PMID

37305868

PMCID

PMC10248202

Abstract

The nicotinic symptom in Organo-Phosphate (OP) poisoning is an unusual presentation in an adult, as in our case of a 38-year-old man who also experienced decreased motor power of all limbs and diffuses fasciculation of the tongue and lower limbs.


Language: en

Keywords

poisoning; fasciculations; organophosphorus compounds

