Abstract

BACKGROUND: Burn first aid treatment is any primary care provided for burn injuries prior to medical aid. Children are most vulnerable, with 17% to 18% of childhood burn injuries in Pakistan resulting in disability due to inadequate first aid. Misconceptions and incorrect instant home remedies like toothpastes and burn creams encumber the health care system with preventable ailments. This study aimed to assess and compare the knowledge scores of parents of children under the age of 13 years and non-parent adults regarding burn first aid treatment.



METHODS: A cross-sectional descriptive survey was conducted on parents of children under the age of 13 years and non-parent adults. This study included 364 respondents via an online questionnaire; those under the age of 18 years and with previous workshop attendance were excluded.



RESULTS were computed in terms of frequencies and comparisons using chi-square test and student t test.



RESULTS: Overall, knowledge among both groups remained inadequate (mean score of 4.18 ± 1.94 out of 14 with parents = 4.20 ± 1.91 and non-parent adults = 4.17 ± 1.98) with no statistically significant difference between the 2 groups (P = 0.841). From a total of 364 respondents, 148 (40.7%) confessed to using toothpaste as the best first aid, while cooling the burn was the most favored immediate step (27.5%). Running with the face covered by a wet towel was considered the safest way of escaping a burning building by 33.8% of respondents.



CONCLUSIONS: Both groups were poorly aware of burn first aid treatment, with no superiority of parents over non-parent adults. This highlights the need for educating adults, especially parents, to cater to the prevalent misconceptions in our society and help deliver authentic knowledge regarding first aid management of burns.

