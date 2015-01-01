|
Citation
Atique H, Atique H, Shamoon S, Azeem HF, Hussain SR. Eplasty 2023; 23: e31.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Open Science)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
37305010
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Burn first aid treatment is any primary care provided for burn injuries prior to medical aid. Children are most vulnerable, with 17% to 18% of childhood burn injuries in Pakistan resulting in disability due to inadequate first aid. Misconceptions and incorrect instant home remedies like toothpastes and burn creams encumber the health care system with preventable ailments. This study aimed to assess and compare the knowledge scores of parents of children under the age of 13 years and non-parent adults regarding burn first aid treatment.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Child; Burns; Parents; Knowledge; First Aid