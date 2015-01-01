|
Li X, Liu XL, Wang YJ, Zhou DS, Yuan TF. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1139705.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
37304425
BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) severely challenges mental health in adolescents. Childhood maltreatment experience acts as high-risk factor for adolescents to engage in NSSI behaviors. On the other hand, impulsivity or loss of control sets the threshold for NSSI execution. Here we examined the effects of childhood maltreatment on adolescent NSSI-related clinical outcomes and the potential role of impulsivity.
adolescent; non-suicidal self-injury; childhood maltreatment; impulsivity; emotional abuse