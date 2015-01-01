Abstract

Despite Bangladesh being vulnerable to cyclones, there is a dearth of research on cyclone vulnerability assessment. Assessing a household's vulnerability is considered a crucial step in avoiding the adverse effects of catastrophe risks. This research was conducted in the cyclone-prone district of Barguna, Bangladesh. This study's purpose is to evaluate this region's vulnerability. A questionnaire survey was conducted using a convenience sample technique. A door-to-door survey of 388 households in two Unions of Patharghata Upazila, Barguna district, was conducted. Forty-three indicators were selected to assess cyclone vulnerability. The results were quantified using an index-based methodology with a standardized scoring method. Where applicable, descriptive statistics have been obtained. In terms of vulnerability indicators, we also utilized the chi-square test to compare Kalmegha and Patharghata Union. When appropriate, the non-parametric Mann-Whitney U test was employed to evaluate the relationship between the Vulnerability Index Score (VIS) and the union. According to the results, the environmental vulnerability (0.53 ± 0.17) and the composite vulnerability index (0.50 ± 0.08) were significantly greater in Kalmegha Union than in Patharghata Union. They faced inequity in government assistance (71%) and humanitarian aid (45%) from national and international organizations. However, 83% of them underwent evacuation practices. 39% were satisfied with the WASH conditions at the cyclone shelter, whereas around half were dissatisfied with the status of the medical facilities. Most of them (96%) rely only on surface water for drinking. National and international organizations should have a comprehensive plan for disaster risk reduction that encompasses all individuals, regardless of race, geography, or ethnicity.

