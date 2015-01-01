|
Edmed SL, Huda MM, Pattinson CL, Rossa KR, Smith SS. Health Educ. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37306016
BACKGROUND: Poor sleep can contribute to poorer health and socioemotional outcomes. Sleep health can be influenced by a range of individual and other socioecological factors. Perceptions of neighborhood physical and social characteristics reflect broader social-level factors that may influence sleep, which have not been well studied in the Australian context. This study examined the association between perceived neighborhood characteristics and sleep in a large sample of Australians.
sleep disturbance; neighborhood; napping; noise; quantitative methods; sleep duration