Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The number of poisoning cases involving attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications has reportedly risen with their increased use. However, there is limited relevant evidence from Asia. We analysed the characteristics of poisoning events involving these medications in Hong Kong.



METHODS: We retrieved data regarding ADHD medication-related poisoning cases from the Hong Kong Poison Information Centre and conducted a descriptive analysis of the demographic information and poisoning information including sources of cases, exposure reason, exposure location, and outcome. The HKPIC data were linked with the Hospital Authority Clinical Data Analysis and Reporting System (CDARS) via de-identified Accident and Emergency numbers of public hospitals to investigate clinical characteristics. We also retrieved ADHD medication prescription records from the CDARS, then compared trends between poisoning cases and ADHD medication use.



RESULTS: We identified 72 poisoning cases involving ADHD medications between 2009 and 2019, of which approximately 70% occurred in the affected individual's residence; most were intentional poisoning events (65.3%). No statistically significant association was observed between ADHD medication prescription trends and poisoning events involving ADHD medications. Of the 66 cases (91.7%) successfully linked to CDARS, 40 (60.6%) occurred in individuals with ADHD (median age: 14 years); 26 (39.4%) occurred in individuals who lacked ADHD (median age: 33 years) but displayed higher rates of other mental disorders including depression and anxiety.



CONCLUSION: No significant correlation was evident between ADHD medication prescriptions and poisoning events involving ADHD medications. However, medication management and caregiver education must be emphasised to prevent potential poisoning events.

