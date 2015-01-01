Abstract

STUDY QUESTION: Is endometriosis associated with childhood and/or adolescent sexual abuse? SUMMARY ANSWER: Endometriosis is not associated with a history of sexual abuse, unlike the presence of severe pelvic pain. WHAT IS KNOWN ALREADY: Several studies have highlighted a link between pelvic pain and sexual abuse during childhood/adolescence. Moreover, an inflammatory state has been described in patients with a history of childhood maltreatment. Given that inflammation and pelvic pain are two entities often encountered with endometriosis, several teams have investigated whether endometriosis is associated with abuse during childhood/adolescence. However, the results are conflicting, and the link between sexual abuse and the presence of endometriosis and/or pain is hard to disentangle. STUDY DESIGN, SIZE, DURATION: A survey nested in a cohort study of women surgically explored for benign gynecological indications at our institution between January 2013 and January 2017. For each patient, a standardized questionnaire was completed during a face-to-face interview with the surgeon in the month preceding the surgery. Pelvic pain symptoms (dysmenorrhea, deep dyspareunia, non-cyclic chronic pelvic pain, and gastrointestinal or lower urinary tract symptoms) and their intensities were assessed with a 10 cm visual analog scale (VAS). Pain was considered to be severe when the VAS score was ≥7. PARTICIPANTS/MATERIALS, SETTING, METHODS: A 52-question survey was sent in September of 2017 to evaluate abuses, especially sexual abuse during childhood and/or adolescence, and the psychological state during childhood and adolescence. The survey was structured to cover the following sections: (i) abuses and other life events during childhood and adolescence; (ii) puberty and body changes; (iii) onset of sexuality; and (iv) family relationships during childhood and adolescence. The patients were divided into groups according to whether or not they exhibited histologically proven endometriosis. Statistical analyses were conducted using univariate and multivariate logistic regression models. MAIN RESULTS AND THE ROLE OF CHANCE: Two hundred and seventy-one patients answered all the questions of the survey: 168 with (endometriosis group) and 103 without endometriosis (control group). The mean ± SD overall population age was 32.2 ± 5.1 years. There were 136 (80.9%) and 48 (46.6%) women who experienced at least one severe pelvic pain symptom in the endometriosis and the control groups, respectively (P < 0.001). No differences were found between the two study groups regarding the following characteristics: (i) a history of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse; (ii) a history of abandonment or bereavement; (iii) the psychological state regarding puberty; and (iv) the family relationships. After multivariable analysis, we found no significant association between endometriosis and a history of sexual abuse during childhood and/or adolescence (P = 0.550). However, the presence of at least one severe pelvic pain symptom was independently associated with a history of sexual abuse (odds ratio = 3.6, 95% CI (1.2-10.4)). LIMITATIONS, REASONS FOR CAUTION: Evaluation of the psychological state during childhood and/or adolescence can be subject to recall bias. In addition, selection bias is also a possibility given that some of the patients surveyed did not return the questionnaire. WIDER IMPLICATIONS OF THE FINDINGS: Severe gynecological painful symptoms in women with or without histologically proven endometriosis may be linked to sexual abuse experienced during childhood and/or adolescence. Patient questioning about painful symptoms and abuses is important to provide comprehensive care to the patients, from a psychological to a somatic point of view. STUDY FUNDING/COMPETING INTEREST(S): No funding or competing interests. TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: N/A.

Language: en