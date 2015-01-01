Abstract

PURPOSE: The spatiotemporal trend of the burden of injury due to occupational accidents in Iran, 2011-2018 were assessed at the national and subnational levels.



METHODS: The burden of occupational injury was estimated using three datasets of occupational injury data, the employed population, and duration and disability weight of injuries.



RESULTS: The disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), deaths, DALY rate, and death rate (per 100,000 workers) of occupational injury in Iran drastically decreased from 169,523, 2,280, 827, and 11 in 2011 to 86,235, 1,151, 362, and 5 in 2018, respectively. The DALY rates of occupational injury were significantly different by gender and age in a manner that the DALY rate of men was much higher than that of women and the DALY rates by age group in 2018 ranged from 98 for 50 y and over to 901 for 15-19 y. The shares of injury outcomes in the total DALYs in 2018 were as follows: 63.6% for fatal injuries, 17.4% for fracture, 7.9% for open wound, 7.3% for amputation, and 3.8% for other injuries. Over 83% of the DALYs was observed in three economic activity groups of construction, manufacturing, and community, social, and personal service activities. The three provinces with the highest DALY rates in 2018 were Markazi, West Azarbaijan, and East Azarbaijan, respectively.



CONCLUSION: Despite the decreasing temporal trend, the burden of occupational injury in Iran in 2018 was high. The high-risk groups and hot spot provinces should be taken into more consideration for further reduction of the injury burden.

