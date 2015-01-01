SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fregna L, Attanasio F, Colombo C. Int. J. Psychiatry Clin. Prac. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13651501.2023.2221286

37306396

OBJECTIVE: The symptom-complex irritability, widely used in descriptions of bipolar patients' manic and mixed states, also represents a common feature in depressive phases. Irritability negatively affects the clinical course of depression, leading to a higher risk of treatment non-adherence, violence, and suicide attempts. Nevertheless, proportional attention from the scientific literature seems to be scarce. We conducted the first randomised controlled trial with the aim of evaluating BLT as a possible therapeutic strategy for irritability in bipolar depression.

METHODS: 180 inpatients were randomly assigned to: Group A exposed to bright light therapy (BLT) daily, or Group B treated with pharmacotherapy only. A qualitative assessment of irritability was performed after a 4-week program.

RESULTS: Group A showed about one-third fewer cases of irritability compared to Group B, this reduction was not related to the overall remission of depressive symptoms.

CONCLUSIONS: The present study supports the usefulness of BLT in irritability in bipolar depression.


mood disorders; bipolar disorder; bipolar depression; bright light therapy; chronotherapy; Irritability

