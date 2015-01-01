|
Fregna L, Attanasio F, Colombo C. Int. J. Psychiatry Clin. Prac. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37306396
OBJECTIVE: The symptom-complex irritability, widely used in descriptions of bipolar patients' manic and mixed states, also represents a common feature in depressive phases. Irritability negatively affects the clinical course of depression, leading to a higher risk of treatment non-adherence, violence, and suicide attempts. Nevertheless, proportional attention from the scientific literature seems to be scarce. We conducted the first randomised controlled trial with the aim of evaluating BLT as a possible therapeutic strategy for irritability in bipolar depression.
mood disorders; bipolar disorder; bipolar depression; bright light therapy; chronotherapy; Irritability