Abstract

There is a dearth of population studies regarding law enforcement officers (LEOs) use of fatal force against teenagers. The purpose of this cross-sectional study was to characterize the teens most likely to be killed, the methods used to fatally injure teenagers, the geographic distribution of the killings, and the years of potential life lost before the age of 80 years (YPLL80) due to LEO interactions. Data from the Web-based Injury Statistics Query and Reporting System (WISQARS) from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were analyzed for the years 2010-2020. LEOs killed 330 teenagers; most were males (94.2%) and 6 of 7 teens (84.5%) were shot. The teens killed were disproportionately older teens ages 18-19 years (64.2%) and non-Hispanic Blacks (45.8%) who were usually killed in metropolitan areas (90.0%). The rate of teenage killings by LEOs significantly increased (267%) over the time frame studied. A total of 20,575 YPLL80 were lost and they significantly increased over time (263%). Mitigation of teenagers killed by LEOs will require transforming policing through policy changes (e.g. hiring and training) over an extended period of time. Also, the public needs education, (e.g. funding, interactions) regarding policing.

Language: en