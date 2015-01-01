Abstract

Estimating the applied power during a stabbing incident, or estimating the minimal force necessary to penetrate the body with a certain weapon is a challenging task in forensic practice. A thorough forensic evaluation of stabbing forces needs objective numerical experimental data. Stabbing tests of 12 different weapons - including knives, a pair of scissors, a fork, screwdrivers, a rasp, a corkscrew, and a utility knife blade - were performed with a Mecmesin MultiTest-dV material tester on pork loin and ballistic gel to estimate the stabbing forces and dynamics. Penetration force (F(p) ) and maximal force (F(max) ) were recorded, and the registered force curves were analyzed. F(max) was 159.8-212.07 Newton (N), 30.56-30.58 N, 168.9-185.48 N for various knives; 171.39-190.43 N for the pair of scissors, 233.6 N for the fork; 532.65-562.65 N, 370.31-367.19 N and 314.51-432.89 N for various screwdrivers, 44.14-56.62 N for utility knife during pork loin stabbing. The butter knife, corkscrew and rasp were not able to penetrate the pork loin, and the curved fork bent during stabbing. The results prove that weapon characteristics greatly influence the force necessary for penetration. Maximal stabbing force depends mostly on tip sharpness, and the force sharply decreases after penetration occurs, which indicates that edge sharpness is not as important as tip characteristics during stabbing perpendicular to skin surface. The penetration force during stabbing with a pair of scissors is comparable to the penetration force of knives. Stabbing with screwdrivers generally needs larger force than average knives but depends greatly on screwdriver size.

