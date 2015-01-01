Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) can have severe consequences in most cases. Many therapeutic and neurosurgical strategies have been improved to optimize patient outcomes. However, despite adequate surgery and intensive care, death can still occur during hospitalization. TBI often results in protracted hospital stays in neurosurgery departments, indicating the severity of brain injury. Several factors related to TBI are predictive of longer hospital stays and in-hospital mortality rates. This study aimed to identify predictive factors for intrahospital days of death due to TBI. This was a longitudinal, retrospective, analytical, observational study that included 70 TBI-related deaths admitted to the Neurosurgery Clinic in Cluj-Napoca for a period of four years (January 2017 to December 2021) using a cohort model. We identified some clinical data related to intrahospital death after TBI. The severity of TBI was classified as mild (n=9), moderate(n=13), and severe (n=48) and was associated with significantly fewer hospital days (p=0.009). Patients with associated trauma, such as vertebro-medullary or thoracic trauma, were more likely to die after a few days of hospitalization (p=0.007). Surgery applied in TBI was associated with a higher median number of days until death compared to conservative treatment. A low GCS was an independent predictive factor for early intrahospital mortality in patients with TBI. In conclusion, clinical factors such as the severity of injury, low GCS, and polytrauma are predictive of early intrahospital mortality. Surgery was associated with prolonged hospitalization.

Language: en