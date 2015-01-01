Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Approximately 10-20% of individuals suffer from mental health concerns during the prenatal period due to their vulnerability and emotional responses to stressful events. Mental health disorders are more likely to be disabling and persistent for people of color, and they are less likely to seek treatment due to stigma. Young pregnant Black people report experiencing stress due to isolation, feelings of conflict, lack of material and emotional resources, and support from significant others. Although many studies have reported the types of stressors experienced, personal resources, emotional stress responses on pregnancy, and mental health outcomes, there is limited data on young Black women's perceptions of these factors.



METHODS: This study utilizes the Health Disparities Research Framework to conceptualize drivers of stress related to maternal health outcomes for young Black women. We conducted a thematic analysis to identify stressors for young Black women.



RESULTS: Findings revealed the following overarching themes: Societal stress of being young, Black, and pregnant; Community level systems that perpetuate stress and structural violence; Interpersonal level stressors; Individual level effects of stress on mom and baby; and Coping with stress.



DISCUSSION: Acknowledging and naming structural violence and addressing structures that create and fuel stress for young pregnant Black people are important first steps to interrogating systems that allow for nuanced power dynamics and for recognizing the full humanity of young pregnant Black people.

