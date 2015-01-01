|
Koenig MD, Crooks N, Burton T, Li Y, Hemphill NON, Erbe K, Rutherford JN, Liese KL, Pearson P, Stewart K, Kessee N, Gondwe KW, Reed L, Tussing-Humphreys L. J. Racial Ethn. Health Disparities 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37306921
INTRODUCTION: Approximately 10-20% of individuals suffer from mental health concerns during the prenatal period due to their vulnerability and emotional responses to stressful events. Mental health disorders are more likely to be disabling and persistent for people of color, and they are less likely to seek treatment due to stigma. Young pregnant Black people report experiencing stress due to isolation, feelings of conflict, lack of material and emotional resources, and support from significant others. Although many studies have reported the types of stressors experienced, personal resources, emotional stress responses on pregnancy, and mental health outcomes, there is limited data on young Black women's perceptions of these factors.
Pregnancy; Stress; Coping; Racism; Structural violence