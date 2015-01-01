Abstract

Injuries and deaths from crossbows are uncommon, especially when self-inflicted. We present here the case of a 45 years old patient with history of mental illness, who attempted suicide with a crossbow. The bolt penetrated the chin, crossed the oral floor, the oral cavity, the bony palate, the left nasal cavity and exited at the level of the nasal bones. The main concern was the management of the airways, before proceeding to the removal of the bolt. A nasotracheal intubation through the right nasal cavity while the patient was conscious was performed, but the instruments needed for an emergency tracheotomy were in the operating room in case of failure. The intubation was successful, he underwent general anesthesia, and the bolt was removed from the face.

Language: en