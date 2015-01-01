SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Berard P, Bourree M, Dupuis M, Marzloff I, Giot JP, Galmard L. J. Stomatol. Oral Maxillofac. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jormas.2023.101529

PMID

37307915

Abstract

Injuries and deaths from crossbows are uncommon, especially when self-inflicted. We present here the case of a 45 years old patient with history of mental illness, who attempted suicide with a crossbow. The bolt penetrated the chin, crossed the oral floor, the oral cavity, the bony palate, the left nasal cavity and exited at the level of the nasal bones. The main concern was the management of the airways, before proceeding to the removal of the bolt. A nasotracheal intubation through the right nasal cavity while the patient was conscious was performed, but the instruments needed for an emergency tracheotomy were in the operating room in case of failure. The intubation was successful, he underwent general anesthesia, and the bolt was removed from the face.


Language: en

Keywords

Attempted suicide; Crossbow; Nasotracheal intubation; Tracheotomy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print