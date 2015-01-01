|
J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37306375
OBJECTIVE: Men's heavy drinking behaviors are related to their engagement in sexual aggression and may be amplified by other factors, such as precarious masculinity (i.e., perceiving masculinity as tenuous in nature). Yet, researchers' understanding of how alcohol consumption, in combination with precarious masculinity, may increase risk of sexual aggression is lacking. The goal of this study was to assess if precarious masculinity moderated the relationship between men's heavy drinking and their sexual aggression.
Alcohol; masculinity; college men; community me; sexual aggression