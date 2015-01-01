SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)

10.15288/jsad.22-00309

37306375

OBJECTIVE: Men's heavy drinking behaviors are related to their engagement in sexual aggression and may be amplified by other factors, such as precarious masculinity (i.e., perceiving masculinity as tenuous in nature). Yet, researchers' understanding of how alcohol consumption, in combination with precarious masculinity, may increase risk of sexual aggression is lacking. The goal of this study was to assess if precarious masculinity moderated the relationship between men's heavy drinking and their sexual aggression.

METHOD: Young adult men (958 men, M(age) = 21.1, SD = 3.1) completed a web-administered questionnaire assessing sexual aggression, heavy drinking, and precarious masculinity.

RESULTS: We ran a logistic regression examining the association between heavy drinking, precarious masculinity, and their interactive effect on men's engagement in sexual aggression. Heavy drinking (OR = 1.17) and precarious masculinity (OR = 1.73) were independently and positively associated with men's sexual aggression; however, the interaction was not significant.

CONCLUSION: In line with prior research, men's heavy drinking behaviors continue to be positively associated with sexual aggression. Building on masculinity literature, men viewing their masculinity as precarious and vulnerable appears to be associated with sexual aggression, potentially because engaging in sexual aggression can offset men's masculinity insecurities. Collectively, results suggest that both alcohol consumption and masculinity should be targeted in sexual assault prevention programs.


Language: en

Alcohol; masculinity; college men; community me; sexual aggression

