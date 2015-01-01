SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kaur N, Byard RW. Med. Sci. Law 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, British Academy of Forensic Sciences, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/00258024231182351

37306191

AIM: To examine the characteristics of acid attack survivors who were aged ≤16 years at the time of the assault.

METHODS: Case files from the Chhanv and the Laxmi Foundations in India were accessioned for cases of acid attacks involving children and adolescents (≤16 years). Details of the age, sex, reason for the attack, injuries sustained and possible outcomes were recorded.

RESULTS: Ten cases were identified that involved eight girls (aged 3-16 years) and two boys (12 and 14 years). The head and neck were the primary targets in all cases. The primary reasons for the attacks involving adolescent girls were punishment for refusing sexual advances from older males and family violence/child abuse. The two male victims were assaulted as part of property dispute and gang violence. Penalties varied greatly with prison sentences (when handed down) ranging from <1 year to 10 years.

CONCLUSION: The number of cases of paediatric acid attacks appear small, with motivations for the attacks including responses to spurned sexual advances, domestic violence/child abuse, criminal gang activities and ostensibly at random. Nongovernment organisations are vital in the rehabilitation of victims. It is of concern that dissemination on social networks and publicity through the media may lead to an increase in number of cases.


abuse; burns; childhood; Acid attacks; vitriolage

