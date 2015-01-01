Abstract

Although sexuality has been shown to be negatively impacted in up to half of individuals who sustain traumatic brain injury (TBI), few studies have sought to evaluate the efficacy of targeted interventions. Gaining insight into the participant experience of undergoing treatment for post-TBI sexuality changes is a crucial aspect of intervention evaluation. This study aimed to investigate participants with TBI experience of undergoing eight sessions of a novel CBT intervention designed to help both couples and singles improve sexual wellbeing after TBI. Eight participants (50% male) with moderate-severe TBI, and a mean age of 46.38-years (SD = 13.54), completed a qualitative interview. A six-phase reflexive thematic analysis approach was used. Despite variability in participant characteristics, the findings suggested that participants with TBI experience reflected that of a positive treatment journey characterized by high levels of enjoyment and satisfaction. Key themes identified included contextual factors that preceded treatment, factors that facilitated treatment engagement, outcomes derived from the treatment experience, and feedback provided on reflection. The results not only provide an enriched understanding of the client experience of the intervention but provide corroborating preliminary evidence of efficacy for this novel CBT intervention in addressing complex and persistent sexuality problems after TBI.

Language: en