Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are associated with an increased risk of depression and intimate partner violence (IPV). Social support and partner support may help explain this association. Few researchers have focused on Chinese immigrant women, who are less likely than native-born women to seek help for mental health challenges and IPV.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to examine the mediation effects of social and partner support on the relationship between (a) ACEs and (b) depressive symptoms and IPV among Chinese immigrant women living in the United States.



METHODS: This is a secondary analysis of data from 475 Chinese immigrant women recruited online. Depressive symptoms, IPV, ACEs, perceived social support, and perceived partner support were measured cross-sectionally. Mediation analyses were conducted to test the mediating role of social and partner support on the associations between ACEs and depressive symptoms and IPV.



RESULTS: Social support and partner support fully mediated the relationship between ACEs and depressive symptoms. However, partner support only partially mediated the relationship between ACEs and IPV.



DISCUSSION: ACEs indirectly affect depressive symptoms by undermining both general perceptions of support and perceived partner support. The findings of this study underscore the critical influence of a lack of partner support in mediating the effects of ACEs on Chinese immigrant women's risk of IPV. Promoting strong existing support networks, creating new support resources, and improving partner relationships are important targets for interventions to mitigate the effects of ACEs on depression and IPV in Chinese immigrant women.

Language: en