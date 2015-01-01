Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Children experiencing physical abuse may initially present to hospitals with underappreciated minor injuries, only to experience more severe injuries in the future. The objectives of this study were to 1) describe young children presenting with high-risk diagnoses for physical abuse, 2) characterize the hospitals to which they initially presented, and 3) evaluate associations of initial presenting-hospital type with subsequent admission for injury.



METHODS: Patients aged younger than 6 years from the 2009-2014 Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration database with high-risk diagnoses (codes previously associated with >70% risk of child physical abuse) were included. Patients were categorized by the hospital type to which they initially presented: community hospital, adult/combined trauma center, or pediatric trauma center. Primary outcome was subsequent injury-related hospital admission within 1 year. Association of initial presenting-hospital type with outcome was evaluated with multivariable logistic regression, adjusting for demographics, socioeconomic status, preexisting comorbidities, and injury severity.



RESULTS: A total of 8626 high-risk children met inclusion criteria. Sixty-eight percent of high-risk children initially presented to community hospitals. At 1 year, 3% of high-risk children had experienced subsequent injury-related admission. On multivariable analysis, initial presentation to a community hospital was associated with higher risk of subsequent injury-related admission (odds ratio, 4.03 vs level 1/pediatric trauma center; 95% confidence interval, 1.83-8.86). Initial presentation to a level 2 adult or combined adult/pediatric trauma center was also associated with higher risk for subsequent injury-related admission (odds ratio, 3.19; 95% confidence interval, 1.40-7.27).



CONCLUSIONS: Most children at high risk for physical abuse initially present to community hospitals, not dedicated trauma centers. Children initially evaluated in high-level pediatric trauma centers had lower risk of subsequent injury-related admission. This unexplained variability suggests stronger collaboration is needed between community hospitals and regional pediatric trauma centers at the time of initial presentation to recognize and protect vulnerable children.

