Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence (WPV) had always been the focus of attention in all walks of lives, especially in the health fields. Previous studies had shown it adversely affected mental health for healthcare workers. In addition, both sleep quality and physical activity were supported to have impact on mental health. However, the mechanism of sleep quality and physical activity influence the association between WPV and mental health had not been explored, so the purpose of this paper was to explore this mechanistic link among workplace violence, sleep quality, physical activity, and mental health in Chinese health technicians.



METHODS: Cross-sectional study was conducted in 3 cities of China, totally 3426 valid questionnaires were collected. WPV, physical activity, and social-demographic variables were evaluated. The Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index and the Kessler Psychological Distress Scale were used to measure sleep quality and mental health. Descriptive analysis, univariate analysis, Pearson correlation, and moderated mediation analysis were used to estimate prevalence of WPV, association between WPV and mental health, and the role of sleep quality and physical activity on association between WPV and mental health.



RESULTS: The prevalence of WPV was 52.2% among Chinese health technicians. After controlling social-demographic and work-related variables, sleep quality partially mediated the effect of WPV on mental health (indirect effect=0.829). Physical activity moderated the relationship between WPV and sleep quality (β=0.235, p=0.013), but not find the moderating role between WPV and mental health (β=0.140, p=0.474), and between sleep quality and mental health (β=0.018, p=0.550).



CONCLUSION: The rate of WPV among health technicians remained at an alarming level. Sleep quality and physical activity could mitigate the adverse effect of WPV on mental health. In the future, we could improve sleep quality and encourage health technicians to engage physical activity to decrease the negative effect of WPV on mental health.

Language: en