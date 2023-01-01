Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Although much remains unknown about what creates risk for women's intimate partner violence (IPV) victimization across time, trauma exposure and mental health are likely contributors. Specifically, posttraumatic stress (PTS) is a risk factor for IPV victimization, yet we know less about the unique contributions of PTS symptom domains to IPV risk. Identification of PTS symptom domains that confer risk for IPV has the potential to inform novel targets of intervention.



METHOD: This study follows women with children (N = 118) across 8 years to identify the trauma exposure, mental health, and sociodemographic factors that contribute to IPV victimization risk using longitudinal multilevel modeling.



RESULTS: Higher levels of PTS symptoms were associated with initially greater number of IPV victimization acts experienced (i.e., "IPV victimization"). However, across time, women with higher PTS symptoms decreased more quickly in IPV victimization than those with lower PTS symptoms. Higher levels of PTS arousal and reexperiencing were each associated with initially higher levels of IPV victimization. In addition, higher levels of PTS reexperiencing and arousal remained associated with higher levels of IPV victimization across time. Women's age was inversely related to IPV victimization over time only when accounting for the PTS symptom domains.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings are that collapsing PTS symptoms into an overall construct may be too imprecise to identify key mechanisms for IPV victimization risk. IPV prevention should prioritize addressing reexperiencing and arousal symptoms to curb future IPV victimization. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

