Edwards ER, Coolidge B, Ruiz D, Epshteyn G, Krauss A, Gorman D, Connelly B, Redden C, El-Meouchy P, Geraci J. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37306332
INTRODUCTION: Prevention of suicide-related behaviors is considered a top clinical priority within the Departments of Veterans Affairs and Defense. Despite previous literature attesting to the likely importance of situational stress as a key correlate of acute changes in suicide risk, longitudinal research into associations between situational stress and suicide-related outcomes among military personnel has been relatively limited.
suicide; military; veteran; service member; situational stress; STARRS; transition