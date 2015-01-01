SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Medina ER, Quintana LC. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012231179216

PMID

37306222

Abstract

The field of legal anthropology has widely debated Indigenous Peoples' justice practices. However, Indigenous Peoples' legal perspective on sexual offenses remains understudied. In this respect, this article approaches the spiritual and political dimensions of the Arhuaco People's justice system to examine its procedures and sanctions. We want to understand how the Arhuaco People administer justice in cases where male community members are allegedly responsible for committing sexual crimes against women. During fieldwork in the Arhuaco territory, the authors employ methodologies drawn from the procedural paradigm-legal conscience studies as an interpretive framework to understand how Arhuaco women conceive legal phenomena.


Language: en

Keywords

Arhuaco people; Indigenous peoples’ justice; Indigenous women; legal pluralism; sexual offenses

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print