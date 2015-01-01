Abstract

BACKGROUND: Running is a hugely popular sport. Unfortunately, running-related injury (RRI) rates are high, particularly amongst amateur and recreational runners. Finding ways to reduce RRI rates and maximise comfort and performance for runners is important. Evidence regarding whether orthotics can successfully improve these parameters is limited and contradicting. Further research is required to provide runners with clearer guidance on the usefulness of orthotics.



AIM: To investigate the effect of Aetrex Orthotics on comfort, speed and RRI rates during recreational running.



METHODS: One hundred and six recreational runners were recruited on a voluntary basis via running clubs and social media pages and randomised into either the intervention or control group. Participants in the intervention group ran with Aetrex L700 Speed Orthotics inserted in their usual running shoes, whilst participants in the control group ran in their usual running shoes with no orthotics. The study ran for an 8-wk period. Participants provided data relating to running comfort, distance, and time during weeks 3-6. Participants provided data relating to any RRIs they sustained during all 8 wks. Running distance and time were used to calculate running speed in miles per hour (mph). For each outcome variable, 95% confidence intervals and P values were calculated to assess the statistical significance between the groups. For comfort and speed data, univariate multi-level analysis was performed, and for outcome variables with significant between group differences, multi-level multivariate analysis was performed to evaluate any confounding effects of gender and age.



RESULTS: Ninety-four participants were included in the final analysis (drop-out rate = 11%). Comfort and speed from 940 runs and 978 injury data reports were analysed. Participants who ran with orthotics reported, on average, speeds 0.30 mph faster (P = 0.20) and comfort scores 1.27 points higher (P ≤ 0.001) than participants who ran with no orthotics. They were also 2.22 times less likely to sustain an injury (P = 0.08) than participants who ran with no orthotics. However, findings were only significant for comfort and not for speed or injury rates. Age and gender were found to be significant predictors of comfort. However, the improvements in comfort reported by participants who ran with orthotics were still significant after adjusting for age and gender.



CONCLUSION: This study found orthotics to improve comfort and speed and prevent RRIs whilst running. However, these findings were only statistically significant for comfort.

Language: en