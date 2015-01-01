|
Citation
Norman C, Jacob H. Arch. Dis. Child. Educ. Pract. Ed. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37311619
Abstract
The Children Act, 1989 states that the local authority needs to complete a section 47 investigation when there is any suspicion that a child is suffering or likely to suffer from significant harm.1 In most instances, this includes a child protection medical which forms an important part of the decision-making regarding the best outcome for the child.
Language: en
Keywords
child welfare; child abuse; child protective services; child health; healthcare disparities