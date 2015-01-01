Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Colombian armed conflict has left millions of victims and has restricted access to different services provided by the government, especially for people with disabilities. This article studies the barriers faced by the victim population with disabilities when they want to access the health system in the department of Meta, Colombia, and offers a perspective from the experiences of people with disabilities who have been victims of the armed conflict in the country.



METHODS: To carry out this qualitative study, focus groups were conducted to capture the experiences and feelings of this population in the context of violence and high conflict.



RESULTS: The results show the barriers encountered by the victim population with disabilities, their families, and their caregivers when they want to access medical or health services.



CONCLUSIONS: Many problems affect the population with disabilities and the victim population in Colombia today. The Colombian government has not been able to establish adequate policies to eliminate or even reduce access to services such as health, education, housing, and social protection.

