Citation
Rodríguez Caicedo N, León-Giraldo S, González-Uribe C, Bernal O. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2023; 23(1): e628.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
37312099
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The Colombian armed conflict has left millions of victims and has restricted access to different services provided by the government, especially for people with disabilities. This article studies the barriers faced by the victim population with disabilities when they want to access the health system in the department of Meta, Colombia, and offers a perspective from the experiences of people with disabilities who have been victims of the armed conflict in the country.
Language: en
Keywords
Disability; Qualitative; Access to health; Armed conflict; Colombia