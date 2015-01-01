|
Sadeghi S, Shadman A, Mardi A, Hackett D. BMC Med. Educ. 2023; 23(1): e435.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37312134
BACKGROUND: Workplace violence continues among medical students in training. This study aimed to determine the reactions and perspectives of medical students against workplace violence during clinical training in Ardabil University of Medical Sciences in Iran, 2020. MATERIALS: This descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted on 300 medical students from April to March 2020, in the Ardabil university hospitals. Students with at least one year training in the university hospitals were eligible to participate. Data was collected via questionnaires administered in the health ward. Data was analyzed through SPSS 23 software.
Language: en
Workplace violence; Medical students; Perspective; Reaction