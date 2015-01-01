Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence continues among medical students in training. This study aimed to determine the reactions and perspectives of medical students against workplace violence during clinical training in Ardabil University of Medical Sciences in Iran, 2020. MATERIALS: This descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted on 300 medical students from April to March 2020, in the Ardabil university hospitals. Students with at least one year training in the university hospitals were eligible to participate. Data was collected via questionnaires administered in the health ward. Data was analyzed through SPSS 23 software.



RESULTS: Most respondents had experienced workplace violence in the form of verbal (63%), physical (25.7%), racial (23%) and sexual (3%) violence during clinical training. Men were the aggressors during violence of a physical (80.5%), verbal (69.8%), racial (76.8%) and sexual (100%) nature (p < 0.001). When encountered with violence, 36% of the respondents did not take any action and 82.7% of respondents failed to report the incident. For 67.8% of respondents that did not report of violence incident, this procedure was deemed pointless, while 27% of respondents considered the violent incident insignificant. The main reason for workplace violence was perceived to be a lack of awareness of people about staff duties (67.3% of respondents). According to 92.7% of respondents personnel training was the most important factor in preventing workplace violence.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings suggest that the majority of medical students during clinical training in Ardabil Iran (2020) have been exposed to workplace violence. However, most students did not take any action or report the incident. Targeted personnel training, increase awareness of workplace violence, and encouragement of reporting these incidents should be promoted to reduce violence to medical students.

