Abstract

BACKGROUND: Distal radius fracture (DRF) is very common worldwide. In particular, aging countries have numerous patients with DRF, resulting in an urgent need for active preventive measures. As few epidemiological studies have investigated DRF in Japan, we aimed to identify the epidemiological characteristics of patients of all ages with DRF in Japan.



METHODS: This descriptive epidemiologic study analyzed data obtained from clinical information of patients diagnosed with DRF from January 1, 2011, to December 31, 2020, at a prefectural hospital in Hokkaido, Japan. We calculated the crude and age-adjusted annual incidences of DRF and described the age-specific incidence, injury characteristics (injury location and cause, seasonal differences, and fracture classification), and 1- and 5-year mortality rates.



RESULTS: A total of 258 patients with DRF were identified, of which 190 (73.6%) were female and the mean age (standard deviation) was 67.0 (21.5) years. The crude annual incidence of DRF ranged from 158.0 to 272.6 per 100,000 population/year, and the age-adjusted incidence among female patients demonstrated a significant decreasing trend during 2011-2020 (Poisson regression analysis; p = 0.043). The age-specific incidence differed by sex, with peaks at 10-14 years for males and 75-79 years for females. The most common cause of injury was a simple fall in patients > 15 year of age and sports injuries in patients ≤ 15 years of age. DRFs were most frequently sustained outdoors and were more common in the winter season. In patients > 15 years of age, the proportions of AO/OTA fracture types A, B, and C were 78.7% (184/234), 1.7% (4/234), and 19.6% (46/234), respectively, and 29.1% (68/234) of patients received surgical treatment for DRF. The 1- and 5-year mortality rates were 2.8% and 11.9%, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings were mostly consistent with previous global studies. Although the crude annual incidence of DRF was relatively high because of recent population aging, the age-adjusted annual incidence among female patients showed a significant decreasing trend during this decade.

Language: en