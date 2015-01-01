|
Bozzay ML, Verona E. Clinical Psychological Science 2023; 11(2): 271-289.
(Copyright © 2023, Association for Psychological Science, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
37309522
Although sleep loss is theorized to increase aggression risk, knowledge regarding the sleep-aggression relationship, or explanatory psychological processes, is limited. This study examined whether recent sleep duration predicted subsequent laboratory aggression, and whether neurocognitive indices of attentional and motor inhibition and negative emotional processing explained the sleep-aggression relationship. Participants (n=141) wore Fitbit Flex devices and kept a sleep diary for three days. Event-related potentials were measured during an Emotional-Linguistic Go/No-Go task, followed by a laboratory aggression paradigm.
aggression; ERP; Sleep