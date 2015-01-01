Abstract

There is a common object lesson that involves handing a young student a tube of toothpaste and instructing them to squeeze out all of the contents until the package is empty. The student is then asked to put the toothpaste back. Of course, this is an impossible task, meant to illustrate that it is just as difficult to take words back after they have been spoken as it is to put toothpaste back in the tube.



Historically, this was a typical lesson for children or teens to prevent bullying on the playground, encouraging one to think (and hopefully decide to be kind) before speaking. But what about the digital playground? Perhaps this can be a good lesson for all of us, especially in a world where our words can be recorded and posted online and, once digital, will likely exist forever.



In such a world, it is imperative to consider the messages that are dispersed online. It is no longer about bullying at just one school or hate expressed behind closed doors at one private meeting--although those situations are certainly concerning. With the advent of the Internet, these small groups are able to spread their angry messages far and wide. The digital world has made bullying and hate speech global.

