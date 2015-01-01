|
Citation
|
Wiederhold BK. Cyberpsychol. Behav. Soc. Netw. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37311179
|
Abstract
|
There is a common object lesson that involves handing a young student a tube of toothpaste and instructing them to squeeze out all of the contents until the package is empty. The student is then asked to put the toothpaste back. Of course, this is an impossible task, meant to illustrate that it is just as difficult to take words back after they have been spoken as it is to put toothpaste back in the tube.
Language: en