Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The standard screening instrument for alcohol problems in the current primary care, the Alcohol Use Disorder Identification Test-Consumption (AUDIT-C), contains a question about alcohol consumption "on a typical day." Since this is a term that leaves room for multiple interpretations and the differences between alcohol consumption on weekends and weekdays are not taken into account, this study examines whether the latter distinction improves the prediction validity of the screening instrument.



METHODS: A subgroup of 852 participants of the Dutch version of Dry January ("NoThanks") 2022 got the annual "NoThanks" survey, including questions about their alcohol consumption on weekends and weekdays, and the original ten AUDIT questions. The full AUDIT was used as golden standard. Sensitivity, specificity, and receiver operating characteristic curves were calculated for the original and different versions of the AUDIT-C.



RESULTS: Of all participants, 67 percent were hazardous drinkers (AUDIT ≥8) and 27 percent were harmful drinkers (AUDIT ≥16). For the original AUDIT-C, the cut-off score with the most balanced combination of sensitivity and specificity for hazardous drinking in men was 7 and in women was 6. For harmful drinking, this was 8 and 7, respectively. Certain versions performed equally well as the original. For harmful drinkers, the highest area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUROC) was 0.814 and 0.866 for the original AUDIT-C, for men and women, respectively. Only for hazardous drinking men, the AUDIT-C with weekend day (AUROC = 0.887) performed slightly better than the original.



CONCLUSION: Distinguishing weekend- and weekday alcohol consumption in the AUDIT-C does not lead to better predictions of problematic alcohol use. However, the distinction between weekends and weekdays provides more detailed information for healthcare professionals and can be used without having to compromise too much on validity.

