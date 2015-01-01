Abstract

The purpose was to determine the impact of transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) on measures of walking kinematics and standing balance of healthy older adults who were stratified into two groups based on differences in the distance walked during the 6-min test of walking endurance. Regression models were developed to explain the variance in the 6-min distance and to assess the predictive power of balance metrics to categorize the 26 older adults (72 ± 5.4 yrs) as either slow or fast walkers. Walking kinematics were measured during 6- and 2-min walk tests that were performed with and without the concurrent application of TENS to the hip flexor and ankle dorsiflexor muscles. Participants walked briskly during the 6-min test and at a preferred pace during the 2-min test. The supplementary sensory stimulation provided by TENS did not alter the power of the models to explain the variance in the Baseline 6-min distance: Baseline, R(2) = 0.85; TENS, R(2) = 0.83. In contrast, TENS improved the explanatory power of the data obtained during the 2-min walk to account for the variance in the Baseline 6-min distance: no TENS, R(2) = 0.40; TENS, R(2) = 0.64. Logistic regression models based on force-plate and kinematic data obtained during the balance tasks were able to discriminate between the two groups with excellent certainty. The impact of TENS was greatest when older adults walked at a preferred speed but not when they walked at a brisk pace or performed tests of standing balance.

