Abstract

There is limited research on outcomes for patients who start treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD) with only psychosocial treatment compared to those who initiate treatment with either medications for OUD (MOUD) or the combination of psychosocial treatment and MOUD. Cox proportional hazards regression was used on a database of individuals with commercial health insurance or Medicare Advantage to estimate the associations of treatment type with opioid overdose and self-harm (separately). Logistic regression was used to estimate the association of treatment type with prescription opioid fill following treatment initiation. Relative to patients who initiated treatment with only psychosocial treatment, patients who also initiated treatment with MOUD had lower risk of having an overdose inpatient or emergency department (ED) encounter, a self-harm inpatient or ED encounter, and a prescription opioid filled following treatment initiation. Starting treatment with MOUD was associated with better patient outcomes than initiating treatment with only psychosocial treatment.

