Citation
Serfioti D, Murphy D, Greenberg N, Williamson V. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37310171
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Despite the increasing consensus that moral injury (MI) is a unique type of psychological stressor, there is an ongoing debate about best practices for psychological care. This qualitative study explored the perceptions of UK and US professionals in the field of MI investigating advances and challenges in treatment or support delivery and issues relating to treatment/support feasibility and acceptability.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; qualitative methods; moral injury; psychological treatments