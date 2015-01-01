|
O'Loghlen E, Galligan R, Grant S. J. Eat. Disord. 2023; 11(1): e96.
37312168
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Despite evidence of causal relationships between childhood maltreatment and the development of binge eating disorder (BED), research on mediating mechanisms is lacking. The present study sought to understand the childhood maltreatment-binge eating relationship more fully by examining three types of shame (internal, external, body) and psychological distress as mediators in this relationship. There is evidence that shame and psychological distress are associated with both childhood maltreatment and binge eating pathology. It was hypothesised that shame stemming from childhood maltreatment would contribute to psychological distress, and to binge eating as a dysfunctional emotion regulation strategy, in a serial mediational model.
Keywords
Depression; Stress; Anxiety; Eating disorders; Binge eating disorder; Feeding and eating disorders; Shame