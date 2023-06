Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study investigated which work-related stressors are rated highest by train drivers, and which are strongest correlated with consideration to change profession.



METHODS: In a questionnaire, a total of N = 251 Swedish train drivers rated 17 work-related stressors, to which extent they had considered quitting their profession, and if they had experienced a PUT (person under train) accident.



RESULTS: PUTs (when experienced) and irregular work-hours are the main stressors, but the strongest predictors of consideration to change profession are those that are encountered often, and last over time (e.g., irregular work-hours, r =.61; and major organizational changes, r =.51).



CONCLUSIONS: For effective reduction of stress and improved job satisfaction, focus should be on aspects that affect everyday life for drivers, such as better working shifts, less delays, and improved social climate.

