Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research shows associations between bullying victimization and substance use for teens. However, more research about this relationship for younger adolescents and across race/ethnicity is needed.



METHODS: Prevalence and pooled logistic regression analyses of 2019 Middle School Youth Risk Behavior Survey data from 13 states (N = 74,059 students) examined associations between self-reported bulling victimization (at school, electronically, and both) and having ever tried cigarette smoking, alcohol, or marijuana; used an electronic vapor product; or misused prescription pain medicine. Regression analyses were adjusted by age and sex/race/ethnicity.



RESULTS: All 3 measures of bullying victimization were significantly associated (p < .05) with the 5 substance use behaviors examined (adjusted prevalence ratios ranged from 1.29 to 2.32). These associations held across sexes. Significant associations were found within all 7 race/ethnicity categories, with the most associations reported for the non-Hispanic (NH) white, NH black or African American, Hispanic/Latino, and NH Asian groups.



CONCLUSION: The association between bullying and substance use by middle school is a highly relevant issue to consider as students return to classrooms.

