|
Citation
|
Barbero C, Vagi KJ, Clayton H, Holland K, Hertz M, Krause KH, Brittingham R, Bunge S, Saka SM, Marchessault N, Hynes N, Green D, Spell L, Monteiro K, Murray K, Reilly-Chammat R, Tignor L, Mercado MC. J. Sch. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37311692
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Research shows associations between bullying victimization and substance use for teens. However, more research about this relationship for younger adolescents and across race/ethnicity is needed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
substance use; bullying; middle school