Barbero C, Vagi KJ, Clayton H, Holland K, Hertz M, Krause KH, Brittingham R, Bunge S, Saka SM, Marchessault N, Hynes N, Green D, Spell L, Monteiro K, Murray K, Reilly-Chammat R, Tignor L, Mercado MC. J. Sch. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/josh.13354

37311692

BACKGROUND: Research shows associations between bullying victimization and substance use for teens. However, more research about this relationship for younger adolescents and across race/ethnicity is needed.

METHODS: Prevalence and pooled logistic regression analyses of 2019 Middle School Youth Risk Behavior Survey data from 13 states (N = 74,059 students) examined associations between self-reported bulling victimization (at school, electronically, and both) and having ever tried cigarette smoking, alcohol, or marijuana; used an electronic vapor product; or misused prescription pain medicine. Regression analyses were adjusted by age and sex/race/ethnicity.

RESULTS: All 3 measures of bullying victimization were significantly associated (p < .05) with the 5 substance use behaviors examined (adjusted prevalence ratios ranged from 1.29 to 2.32). These associations held across sexes. Significant associations were found within all 7 race/ethnicity categories, with the most associations reported for the non-Hispanic (NH) white, NH black or African American, Hispanic/Latino, and NH Asian groups.

CONCLUSION: The association between bullying and substance use by middle school is a highly relevant issue to consider as students return to classrooms.


Language: en

substance use; bullying; middle school

