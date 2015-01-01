|
Citation
|
Tyndall DE, Pestaner M, Lewis T. J. Sch. Nurs. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, National Association of School Nurses, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37309140
|
Abstract
|
The rising rate of youth suicide in rural Eastern North Carolina reflects the national trend. Although school nurses have been regarded as the gateway professional for mental health services, their role in suicide prevention is not well understood. The purpose of this study was to explore school nursing practice regarding suicide prevention of school-aged children in one vulnerable region of the United States. Focus groups and surveys were collected from 35 school nurses in six school districts.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
qualitative research; suicide prevention; school nurses; mental health equity; school nurse role; vulnerable youth