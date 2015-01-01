Abstract

The rising rate of youth suicide in rural Eastern North Carolina reflects the national trend. Although school nurses have been regarded as the gateway professional for mental health services, their role in suicide prevention is not well understood. The purpose of this study was to explore school nursing practice regarding suicide prevention of school-aged children in one vulnerable region of the United States. Focus groups and surveys were collected from 35 school nurses in six school districts.



FINDINGS indicate that suicide protocols inclusive of the school nurse can facilitate their role in suicide prevention. Variation of school nursing practice existed between and within districts. These variations in school nursing practice highlight the need for school districts within the state and across the country to examine their policies and practices for mental health equity. Barriers such as higher caseloads, role disconnect, and lack of specialized training contributed to variations in practice.

