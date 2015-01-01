SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Atreya A, Menezes RG, Nepal S. Med. Leg. J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Medico-Legal Society, Publisher SAGE Publications)

DOI

10.1177/00258172231177886

PMID

37310168

Abstract

"Honour-killings" are the intentional execution of women who are perceived to have disrespected their families; in Nepal this is frequently considered socially acceptable while the United Nations condemns them as arbitrary executions that violate the right to life. In Nepal, "honour-killing" is typically a caste-based hate crime which is not limited to women as there have been reports of male victims as well. The perpetrators are sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, with the perpetrator serving 25 years. Pride-killing is common in the animal kingdom, but there is no logic in killing a family member to maintain family pride in a civilised human society.


Language: en

Keywords

violence; homicide; “Honour-killing”; extramarital relations; hate

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print