Citation
Hinojosa CA, Liew A, An X, Stevens JS, Basu A, van Rooij SJH, House SL, Beaudoin FL, Zeng D, Neylan TC, Clifford GD, Jovanovic T, Linnstaedt SD, Germine LT, Rauch SL, Haran JP, Storrow AB, Lewandowski C, Musey PI, Hendry PL, Sheikh S, Jones CW, Punches BE, Kurz MC, Swor RA, Hudak LA, Pascual JL, Seamon MJ, Datner EM, Chang AM, Pearson C, Peak DA, Merchant RC, Domeier RM, Rathlev NK, Sergot P, Sanchez LD, Bruce SE, Miller MW, Pietrzak RH, Joormann J, Pizzagalli DA, Sheridan JF, Harte SE, Elliott JM, Kessler RC, Koenen KC, McLean SA, Ressler KJ, Fani N. Psychol. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37309917
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Several hypotheses may explain the association between substance use, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and depression. However, few studies have utilized a large multisite dataset to understand this complex relationship. Our study assessed the relationship between alcohol and cannabis use trajectories and PTSD and depression symptoms across 3 months in recently trauma-exposed civilians.
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol use; depression; posttraumatic stress disorder; cannabis use